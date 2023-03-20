Show You Care
Poll: Majority of Iowans don’t want state funding to support private schools

82% of Democrats disapprove of the law, as well as 51% of Republicans and 63% of independents.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A poll by the Des Moines Register found that 62% of Iowans do not want state funding to support private schools.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill that created Education Savings Accounts, which use taxpayer dollars to help parents pay for private school expenses. Governor Reynolds signed it into law, and it takes effect this fall.

The disapproval goes across party lines with 82% of Democrats disapproving of the law, as well as 51% of Republicans, and 63% of independents.

The poll also found that 64% of Iowans disapprove of the job President Biden has done in the White House and that 80% of Republicans in the state have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

