Nice start to the week, showers may affect us later tomorrow

Plan on a nice start to the week with highs mainly in the 50s this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like a nice one across eastern Iowa. The wind will be back again, but this time it’ll be helping our temperatures out. Plan on highs into the lower 50s (possibly some mid-50s from I-80 and south) along with breezy southwest wind gusts of 30 mph or so. All in all, a good start to the week!

A FEW RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK...

Snapsnot of the jet stream position early Thursday morning.
Snapsnot of the jet stream position early Thursday morning.(KCRG)

TOMORROW THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING: The next system can probably be better described as a general active pattern with weak bouts of shower activity possible both tomorrow afternoon/evening as well as Wednesday. There really isn’t an individual system within all this, but a series of small, weak ones coming through. Temperatures will be highly variable each day and for tomorrow, it’ll all depend on when the shower activity (or thick clouds) affects your area first. It seems the upper 40s to lower 50s are still reasonable. Before the cold front sweeps through Wednesday night, we could easily break 50 across a good share of the area and might even hear a few rumbles here or there. By Thursday morning, it appears the rain threat is off to the southeast and away from us leaving the area quieter and cooler into the 40s by then.

THIS WEEKEND: Plan on mainly quiet conditions with highs again around 50. A small system may affect our area on Sunday, but confidence in it really being too impactful is low at this time.

