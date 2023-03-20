New Kids On The Block coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Pop group New Kids On The Block are coming to the Iowa State Fair this summer.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Monday, saying the group is bringing back their number one hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step.”

New Kids On The Block will perform at 8 p.m. on August 12, 2023.

Tickets are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

