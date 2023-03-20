Meteorological Mysteries: The science behind astronomical spring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Spring 2023 began on March 20th at 4:24 p.m. and it will continue until June 21st at 9:57 a.m. when summer officially begins. On the Spring Equinox, the sun’s rays are directly over the equator.

During spring, both hours of daylight and temperatures increase. Cedar Rapids’ enjoyed 12 hours, 8 minutes, and 25 seconds of daylight on the Spring Equinox which is already 3 hours, 1 minute, and 18 seconds more than on the Winter Solstice when there was only 9 hours, 7 minutes, and 7 seconds of daylight. One month from the first day of spring Cedar Rapids will have over 13 and a half hours of daylight and 15 hours and 14 minutes on the Summer Solstice. The average high temperature on the Spring Equinox is 49 in Cedar Rapids, 62 on April 20th, and 81 on the Summer Solstice.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, Eastern Iowa has an equal chance of seeing above and below average temperatures in April, May, and June and a chance for above average precipitation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.