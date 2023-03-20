Marshalltown police charge man in connection to suspicious death

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged in the death of a man in Marshalltown, following his arrest for another felony the day before.

Amarrion Demeir Isom, 20, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. Isom had previously been charged with first-degree robbery on Saturday, March 18.

At around 4:03 p.m. on Friday, the Marshalltown Police Department was sent to a report of a person who was hurt and not breathing at 618 West Boone Street. Officers were able to locate a 27-year-old man, later identified as Isaiah Montell Forest, of Marshalltown.

An autopsy performed at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny showed that Forest died of a gunshot wound.

Police are not currently looking for any other suspects in connection to this case.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5729. People may also call the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641) 753-1234, by texting the word marshall followed by their tip to 274637, or by visiting their website.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, and UnityPoint Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

