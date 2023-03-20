Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marshalltown police charge man in connection to suspicious death

Amarrion Demeir Ison, 20.
Amarrion Demeir Ison, 20.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged in the death of a man in Marshalltown, following his arrest for another felony the day before.

Amarrion Demeir Isom, 20, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. Isom had previously been charged with first-degree robbery on Saturday, March 18.

At around 4:03 p.m. on Friday, the Marshalltown Police Department was sent to a report of a person who was hurt and not breathing at 618 West Boone Street. Officers were able to locate a 27-year-old man, later identified as Isaiah Montell Forest, of Marshalltown.

An autopsy performed at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny showed that Forest died of a gunshot wound.

Police are not currently looking for any other suspects in connection to this case.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5729. People may also call the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641) 753-1234, by texting the word marshall followed by their tip to 274637, or by visiting their website.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, and UnityPoint Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police investigating shooting at Marion bar
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at...
Spencer Lee pinned during NCAA Div. 1 championships
Connor McCaffery
Connor McCaffery ready for the next opportunity
Match Day at the University of Iowa (Photo by: Andi Lawerence)
‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

Latest News

Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
Winds will still be with us on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, March 19
Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Kernels tickets to go on sale on Monday ahead of April opening day
A school hallway.
New Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows opposition to voucher law