Iowa Democrats introduce legislation to restore family planning programs, expand access to birth control

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expanding access to birth control and protecting access to abortion are part of a package of initiatives democratic lawmakers in the Iowa House announced on Monday.

This package of legislation includes four priorities Democrats say need to be part of the conversation. The first would allow those 18 years of age and older to get birth control without a prescription.

The second would extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months, instead of 60 days, after birth.

Democrats also proposed restoring family planning programs under Medicaid, offering birth control, STI testing, and treatment. A Republican majority ended those programs back in 2017.

They also proposed an amendment to the Iowa constitution to guarantee the right to an abortion. Right now, abortion is legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy. Republicans have pushed forward a plan that would ban most abortions after roughly 6 weeks of pregnancy.

