Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
2023 best burgers contest - top 10(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association have announced the top ten restaurants for burgers in Iowa for 2023.

‘Iowa’s Best Burger Contest’ is a two-phase competition. The first phase is based on votes from the public with the 10 restaurants with the most votes being placed in the “Top 10.” From there, three anonymous judges will visit each of the restaurants, scoring the burger patties based on taste, doneness, and presentation.

To qualify, a burger must be a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

Last year’s winner was the “Smashburger” from the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.

The top ten nominees for the contest this year include:

  • Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill - Wilton
  • Ben’s Burgers - Ankeny
  • Birdies, Burgers, and Brews at the Hillcrest - Graettinger
  • Burger & Company - Spirit Lake
  • Fishback & Stephenson Cider House - Fairfield
  • Foodie Garage Eatery - Dubuque
  • Flight Bar + Grille - Huxley
  • Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill - Springbrook
  • Parlor on Main - Central City
  • Troy’s Bar & Grill - Earling

