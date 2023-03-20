Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’

Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An incident involving an unknown substance led to multiple people becoming ill at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Saturday night, according to officials.

At around 11:30 p.m., Iowa Department of Corrections staff responded to a cell where an inmate was experiencing a medical emergency and was unresponsive. Medical staff who were present determined that the inmate was likely under the influence of an “unknown substance,” though no obvious substance was observed. The medical staff administered Narcan to the inmate and he was taken to a nearby hospital for stabilizing care.

Three of the staff members who responded to the incident also showed signs of exposure to the same substance. As a precautionary step, the medical staff administered Narcan to two of the three staff members, who were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All of the people involved have since been released from the hospital.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division were sent to the prison to investigate. They determined that the cell was safe for people to enter following the incident.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police investigating shooting at Marion bar
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at...
Spencer Lee pinned during NCAA Div. 1 championships
Connor McCaffery
Connor McCaffery ready for the next opportunity
Match Day at the University of Iowa (Photo by: Andi Lawerence)
‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

Latest News

Amarrion Demeir Ison, 20.
Marshalltown police charge man in connection to suspicious death
Winds will still be with us on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, March 19
Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Kernels tickets to go on sale on Monday ahead of April opening day
A school hallway.
New Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows opposition to voucher law