Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An incident involving an unknown substance led to multiple people becoming ill at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Saturday night, according to officials.

At around 11:30 p.m., Iowa Department of Corrections staff responded to a cell where an inmate was experiencing a medical emergency and was unresponsive. Medical staff who were present determined that the inmate was likely under the influence of an “unknown substance,” though no obvious substance was observed. The medical staff administered Narcan to the inmate and he was taken to a nearby hospital for stabilizing care.

Three of the staff members who responded to the incident also showed signs of exposure to the same substance. As a precautionary step, the medical staff administered Narcan to two of the three staff members, who were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All of the people involved have since been released from the hospital.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division were sent to the prison to investigate. They determined that the cell was safe for people to enter following the incident.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

