Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville woman has been charged with fraud after she allegedly embezzled money from the hotel where she worked.

Court documents say Michelle Kalb managed the Comfort Inn at 527 16th Avenue Southeast in Dyersville between January 2021 and November of last year.

The documents allege she gave paychecks to three family members, worth more than $6,200.

However, investigators said no time cards were filled out for one of the family members and another was paid for far more hours than their time card showed they had worked.

Police arrested Kalb on March 11. She has been ordered not to contact the hotel.

