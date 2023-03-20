Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Deputies identify man killed after being trapped in grain bin in Dewitt

A man is dead after deputies say he was trapped in a grain bin March 15 in Dewitt.
A man is dead after deputies say he was trapped in a grain bin March 15 in Dewitt.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County deputies have identified the man killed after he was trapped in a grain bin in Dewitt, as 67-year-old John Reed.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Dewitt Fire Department responded around 7:15 p.m. March 15 to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin in the 2000 block of 320th Avenue, Dewitt, according to a media release.

Deputies and firefighters found a man trapped inside a partially filled grain bin when they arrived, according to officers. Dewitt firefighters worked with neighboring firefighters to get him out of the bin.

Firefighters were able to extricate the man from the grain bin, but he had died from being trapped in the grain, deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against...
Hawkeyes earn Sweet 16 berth after tough victory against Georgia 74-66
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
Construction is underway at the interchange between Interstate 80 and First Avenue in Coralville.
Construction project means slowdowns off Coralville exit until next year
‘Coach Abe’ will lead Georgia against her alma mater in NCAA second round
‘Coach Abe’ will lead Georgia against her alma mater in NCAA second round

Latest News

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson coming to Cedar Rapids in May
Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child...
Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges
A woman is accused of embezzling money from a Dyersville hotel where she worked.
Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members
Former President Donald Trump claims he'll be arrested Tuesday.
Former President Trump claims he'll be arrested Tuesday