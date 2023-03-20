Cedar Rapids waterski team prepared to perform after theft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Seasons Ski Team is ready to perform this summer after replacing about $12,000 worth of equipment that was stolen in December.

The stolen equipment was for the team’s sound system and included speakers, sound boards, and amps.

“It was a big deal to lose our sound equipment,” Tom Bueckers, vice president of the team, said. “Without that, we really can’t put on a home show.”

Just a handful of months later, the team has almost completely replaced the stolen equipment.

“We have nearly replaced all of it. We have enough funds to be able to replace it 100%,” Bueckers said.

He said he didn’t know the exact amount the team had to replace the equipment, but thought it was close to the value of what had been stolen. Some of that money came from fundraising, but Beuckers said he was surprised at how much came from donations.

“Maybe it’s just the mindset of nonprofits where—my mindset is not always first, ‘Hey, let’s go ask people for money,’” Bueckers said. “We just expected we’re going to have to do more fundraisers and instead—we did do more fundraisers, but that would’ve, we wouldn’t have been able to do enough of that probably within a year.”

Bueckers added there was even a silver lining to the theft.

“Definitely a blessing in disguise, that we were able to do some upgrades to some of the sound as well, in this process,” Bueckers said.

Now, thanks to what Bueckers called an “outpouring” of support, he and his kids can get back to doing what they love.

As a thank you, the team will be having a community appreciation show on June 8.

