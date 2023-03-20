Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cardinal Elementary in Maquoketa cancels classes due to ‘significant water leak’

Officials with Cardinal Elementary in Maquoketa say there will be no school Monday or Tuesday this week due to a significant water leak.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with Cardinal Elementary in Maquoketa say there will be no school Monday or Tuesday due to a significant water leak.

In a letter sent to families in the district, Superintendent Tara Notz said a pipe broke over the weekend, causing flooding in the library area and several classrooms.

“Unfortunately, due to the size of the area that was damaged, it’s going to take longer to dry out and we need to bring in larger equipment which does not allow for students to be in the building,” Notz wrote in the letter.

Determinations will be made on a day-to-day basis on whether there will be school for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police investigating shooting at Marion bar
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at...
Spencer Lee pinned during NCAA Div. 1 championships
Connor McCaffery
Connor McCaffery ready for the next opportunity
Match Day at the University of Iowa (Photo by: Andi Lawerence)
‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

Latest News

After winning on the show "Survivor," a Cedar Rapids police officer is now a contestant on a...
Cedar Rapids cop to compete on new reality show
The Marion, Iowa, Police Department
Working Iowa: Marion Police Department opts for 12 hour days, more time off
The Marion Police Department is looking for more people to join its force.
Working Iowa: Marion Police Department opts for 12 hour days, more time off
Cardinal Elementary in Maquoketa cancels classes due to ‘significant water leak’