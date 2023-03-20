Cardinal Elementary in Maquoketa cancels classes due to ‘significant water leak’

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with Cardinal Elementary in Maquoketa say there will be no school Monday or Tuesday due to a significant water leak.

In a letter sent to families in the district, Superintendent Tara Notz said a pipe broke over the weekend, causing flooding in the library area and several classrooms.

“Unfortunately, due to the size of the area that was damaged, it’s going to take longer to dry out and we need to bring in larger equipment which does not allow for students to be in the building,” Notz wrote in the letter.

Determinations will be made on a day-to-day basis on whether there will be school for the rest of the week.

