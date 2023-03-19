Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Warmer weather to start the work week, eventually wetter

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer, again, on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warming trend continues into the early portion of the week ahead, but unsettled weather will soon follow.

Temperatures tonight will not fall as far as the past few nights, as lows hit the mid 20s. A mix of sun and clouds will be present on Monday as highs push into the upper 40s and low 50s. A similar southwest breeze like on Sunday will be present, but it’ll be one of the reasons we see our temperatures climb.

Tuesday carries our first chance for rain in the week, especially later in the day. A few wet snowflakes could mix into the rain in the north on Tuesday night. Expect chances for showers to continue through Thursday morning, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. No severe weather is expected.

Highs vary in the upper 40s and 50s throughout the 9-day forecast period.

Another chance for rain, which could mix with snow later Sunday, arrives to wrap up next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police investigating shooting at Marion bar
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at...
Spencer Lee pinned during NCAA Div. 1 championships
Connor McCaffery
Connor McCaffery ready for the next opportunity
Match Day at the University of Iowa (Photo by: Andi Lawerence)
‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

Latest News

Winds will still be with us on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, March 19
Scattered clouds possible on Monday.
First Alert Forecast
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon