Warmer weather to start the work week, eventually wetter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warming trend continues into the early portion of the week ahead, but unsettled weather will soon follow.

Temperatures tonight will not fall as far as the past few nights, as lows hit the mid 20s. A mix of sun and clouds will be present on Monday as highs push into the upper 40s and low 50s. A similar southwest breeze like on Sunday will be present, but it’ll be one of the reasons we see our temperatures climb.

Tuesday carries our first chance for rain in the week, especially later in the day. A few wet snowflakes could mix into the rain in the north on Tuesday night. Expect chances for showers to continue through Thursday morning, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. No severe weather is expected.

Highs vary in the upper 40s and 50s throughout the 9-day forecast period.

Another chance for rain, which could mix with snow later Sunday, arrives to wrap up next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.