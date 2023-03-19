Pope offers prayer for earthquake victims in Ecuador, Peru

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has offered prayers for the victims of the earthquake that shook vast swaths of territory in Ecuador and parts of Peru. During his weekly Sunday noon blessing, Francis recalled that the 6.8-magnitude temblor caused “death, injuries and heavy damage.”

Saturday’s quake killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and brought down homes and buildings in vastly different communities, from coastal areas to the highlands. At least one of the deaths was in Peru.

