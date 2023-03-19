Show You Care
Pence says possible Trump arrest “deeply troubling” during Des Moines event

By KCCI
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Des Moines on Saturday, hours after former President Donald Trump announced he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, KCCIs’ Amanda Rooker and Zach Tecklenburg reported.

Pence - who is considering a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 - was in Iowa for a foreign policy discussion with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst.

After the event, Pence spoke with reporters about Trump’s claim he will be arrested due to the investigation into hush money payments to women who claimed they had sexual encounter with the former president.

“The idea of indicting a former president of the United States is deeply troubling to me, as it is to tens of millions of Americans. In particular, happening in what appears to be a politically charged environment, in New York where the attorney general and other elected officials literally campaigned on a pledge to prosecute the former president,” Pence said. “No one is above the law. I’m confident President Trump can take care of himself.”

While Trump has encouraged people to protest, Pence called for calm.

“We respect the right of the Americans to let their voice be heard and to express the frustration over what appears to be a politically motivated prosecution of the former president. But we want to send a very clear message that violence will not be tolerated and that anyone that would engage in violence would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI. All rights reserved.

