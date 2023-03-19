Show You Care
Man arrested for robbery in Marshalltown

Marshalltown Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department arrested 20-year-old Amarrion Demeir Isom in connection to a robbery.

On Friday, March 17th, a 23-year-old woman from Marshalltown told police that she’d been robbed at gun point on Monday, March 6th around Center Street and Grant Street.

On Saturday, March 18th, the Marshalltown Police Department arrested Demeir and charged him with Robbery in the First Degree, which is a Class B Felony. Isom has been taken to the Marshall County Jail.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping the Marshalltown Police Department with the investigation. If you have information about the incident, call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5792. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.

