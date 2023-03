Iowa’s Woods, Iowa State’s Carr, UNI’s Keckeisen lose in NCAA wrestling finals

TULSA, Oklahoma (KCRG) - Wrestlers from Iowa, Iowa State and UNI earned second place finishes at the NCAA wrestling championships in Tulsa.

At 141, No. 1 seed Real Woods of Iowa dropped a 6-4 decision to No. 2 seed Andrew Alirez of Northern Colorado.

Iowa State 165 pounder David Carr lost 8-2 to second seeded Keegan O’Toole of Missouri.

UNI No. 1 seed at 184 Parker Keckeisen lost 7-2 to Penn State’s Aaron Brooks.

South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan, who wrestled at Alburnett, fell 5-3 to Pitt’s Nino Bonaccorsi.

Penn State won the team title for the second year in a row.

