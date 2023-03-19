Hawkeyes will be thrown something new on defense when playing the Bulldogs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a chess match when it comes to Iowa and Georgia matching up one another defensive. Iowa has seen plenty of different defenses over the season, but they’ll be thrown something knew when facing the Bulldogs.

“We’re definitely going to need to box out and we’re going to need to break down that zone. It’s not anything like we’ve seen before, besides maybe Northwestern a little bit,” redshirt senior Kate Martin explained.

“I guess you could say maybe a combination of Northwestern and Maryland. I think Maryland’s physicality and athleticism, mixed with kind of the funky zone that Northwestern plays,” junior guard Caitlin Clark added. “At the same time, Georgia is quite a bit taller in their post play.”

Georgia held Florida State to 26.9% shooting overall in their first round 66-54 victory. On the other side of the ball, Iowa will have to match up to their height and double-post offense

“Rebounding it’s 7% of their offense. It’s really, really important that we box out and don’t let them have too many of those second shots,” Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder said.

“They’re a really physical team, really big on the boards, They’re really able to tip a lot of balls in there, so that’s going to be our biggest thing,” fifth year center Monika Czinano said.

Guarding Caitlin Clark, who leads the country in assists, is sure to be a tall task for the Bulldogs.

“She does a lot for her team. She disrupts; like she makes you change what you have, your game plan and everything. She’s a key focus for their team. Just locking in on the game plan that we have and just playing our defense, and just tweaking a couple things is just what we have to focus on,” Georgia fifth-year guard Diamond Battles said.

Plus, the Hawkeyes have four perimeter snipers who can can all shoot from the three point line.

“We believe we’re one of the best offensive teams in the country, if not the best. I know we’re the only team shooting over 50% from the field. When we execute and play who we are, that’s all we have to do,” Clark said.

Iowa is looking to get back to their first Sweet 16 since 2021.

“We’ve worked our butts off for this, so we just really want to go out there and take it to them,” Martin said.

Not even their sold out crowd of 14,000 Hawkeye faithful is intimidating to the Bulldogs.

“We get to play in font of a sold-out arena, who wouldn’t want to do that? Whether they are cheering for you or not, the lights are on so it’s time to show up,” Battles said.

