Fight over science holds up key UN climate report

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN (AP) — Publication of a major new United Nations report on climate change is being held up by a battle between powerful rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The report by hundreds of the world’s top scientists was supposed to be approved by government delegations Friday.

But haggling between big nations such as China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia the United Nations and the European Union over the wording of key phrases in the text means the talks have now dragged on into Sunday. Sources close to the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the negotiations, say they could be postponed to a later meeting if remaining issues aren’t resolved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

