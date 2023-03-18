CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Very cold on Saturday, but spring is on the way!

Saturday

It feels more like January outside this morning than March with wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. While highs today will rise into the mid 20s, wind chills this afternoon will only reach the single digits above zero. We’ll also have a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for flurries throughout the day. It’ll also be windy start to the weekend with gusts over 30 in the forecast. Overnight will be very cold once again with lows cooling into the teens.

A very cold start to the weekend (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday

However, we’ll have plenty of sunshine on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Next Week

The warm up will continue during the workweek with highs in the 40s and 50s Monday through next weekend. We’re also tracking a few chances for precipitation by midweek with rain and thunderstorms possible.

