Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, no word on damage

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

