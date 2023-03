IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Spencer Lee’s quest to become the first Iowa wrestler to win 4 NCAA titles is over.

Lee was pinned tonight by 4th-seeded Matt Ramos of Purdue with 2 seconds left in the semi-finals of his 125-pound match.

Lee was leading the match late in the third period 7-4 when Ramos turned Lee and put him on his back.

