Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers told reporters that officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side. One person died at the scene, and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead there, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at...
Spencer Lee pinned during NCAA Div. 1 championships
Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police investigating shooting at Marion bar
The House passed SF 482 Thursday, which prohibits people from entering a school restroom or...
LGBTQ students and advocacy groups react to the Iowa House passing transgender bathroom bill
It passed 57 to 39 with five Republicans joining Democrats in voting no.
Iowa ‘bathroom bill’ passes legislature, heads to Gov. Reynolds desk
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates in the first half of a first-round college basketball...
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
Rizzo is available for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society!
Cedar Valley Pets: Rizzo
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges