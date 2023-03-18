Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released additional information about the shooting at a Marion bar on Friday night, including the name of a victim who died.

Cameron Barnes, 32, was shot and killed in an incident at Cocktails & Company, located at 1625 Blairs Ferry Road. Marion Police said that, at around 11:06 p.m., they responded to a report of gunshots at the bar. Several law enforcement agencies and ambulances sped to the scene.

Officials said that Barnes was shot inside the bar, and later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, nor has a suspect been named publicly. An investigation is ongoing.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Hiawatha Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the emergency response.

