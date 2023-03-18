Marshalltown police investigating after ‘suspicious’ death

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are looking into what led to a man’s death on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:03 p.m. on Friday, the Marshalltown Police Department was sent to a report of a person who was hurt and not breathing at 618 West Boone Street. Officers were able to locate a 27-year-old man, later identified as Isaiah Montell Forest, of Marshalltown.

Police called Forest’s death suspicious, but were unable to provide additional details. They said that there was no suggestion of a wider threat to the general public. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy was performed on Forest on Saturday at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny. The report from that procedure is still pending.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5729. People may also call the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641) 753-1234, by texting the word marshall followed by their tip to 274637, or by visiting their website.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, and UnityPoint Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

