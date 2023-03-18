Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marshalltown police investigating after ‘suspicious’ death

Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Marshalltown Police Department logo.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are looking into what led to a man’s death on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:03 p.m. on Friday, the Marshalltown Police Department was sent to a report of a person who was hurt and not breathing at 618 West Boone Street. Officers were able to locate a 27-year-old man, later identified as Isaiah Montell Forest, of Marshalltown.

Police called Forest’s death suspicious, but were unable to provide additional details. They said that there was no suggestion of a wider threat to the general public. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy was performed on Forest on Saturday at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny. The report from that procedure is still pending.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5729. People may also call the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641) 753-1234, by texting the word marshall followed by their tip to 274637, or by visiting their website.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, and UnityPoint Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police investigating shooting at Marion bar
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at...
Spencer Lee pinned during NCAA Div. 1 championships
The House passed SF 482 Thursday, which prohibits people from entering a school restroom or...
LGBTQ students and advocacy groups react to the Iowa House passing transgender bathroom bill
It passed 57 to 39 with five Republicans joining Democrats in voting no.
Iowa ‘bathroom bill’ passes legislature, heads to Gov. Reynolds desk
Match Day at the University of Iowa (Photo by: Andi Lawerence)
‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

Latest News

Shooting at Cocktails & Company.
Investigation underway after shooting at Marion bar
Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
A delicious recipe that's great for meal prepping is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A delicious and easy recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Rizzo is available for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society!
Cedar Valley Pets: Rizzo