Linn County Deputy retires after 43 years

By Victoria Wong
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Captain Randy Rowland retired after serving 43 years with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office hosted a retirement reception for Roland for his last day of employment. He was hired in 1980 as a deputy working in the jail. He’s also worked in the patrol division and finished his career as a civil division captain.

Officials said it’s unusual for an officer to serve with only one agency for that long. Rowland said he’s ready to start a different chapter in his life. He said he’ll use the extra time for some of his hobbies including creating stain glass art.

