Law enforcment arrests two in Iowa County for burglary, meth

Police lights(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant regarding multiple burglaries that have occurred in Iowa County since January 2023.

Officials with the Marengo and Williamsburg Police Departments and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at Sudbury RV Park and Motel following an ongoing investigation. 26-year-old Austin Lawson and 21-year-old Mason Allie were both taken into custody.

Lawson is charged with:

  • Burglary 1st Degree
  • Burglary 3rd Degree (2 counts)
  • Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
  • Theft 2nd Degree (2 counts)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine 2nd Offense
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Allie was charged with:

  • Possession of Burglary Tools
  • Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

