Large law enforcement presence near Marion bar

Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17, 2023.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are present near a Marion bar as of late Friday evening.

Vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Marion Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office were seen near Cocktails & Company, located in the 1600 block of Blairs Ferry Road. At least two ambulances were also present at the scene.

It was not initially clear what resulted in this type of response. Police released very little information as of just before Midnight on Saturday, but Marion officers described it as an “active situation.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional information.

