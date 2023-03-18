Kernels host job fair at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels hosted a job fair on Friday, and held on-the-spot interviews for positions at several locations.

Job opportunities range from security, ticket takers, and concession stand workers. Some of those jobs they’re looking to fill will start within the next week or two.

There is a second job fair on March 22nd from 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm and is open for anyone 16 years and older.

The Kernels’ opening night is April 11th against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

