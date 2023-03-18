Show You Care
Japan, German leaders agree to strengthen ties, supply chain(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed to strengthen economic and defense ties. Scholz traveled to Tokyo for the first round of government consultations with Japan, bringing with him six of the 17 Cabinet ministers.

Kishida told a joint news conference after the talks that the sides agreed to strengthen supply chains in minerals, semiconductors, batteries and other strategic areas, in order to “counter economic coercion, state-led attempts to illegally acquire technology and non-market practices.” That was an apparent reference to China, whose global rise and concerns about ties with Russia provided the background to the talks. Kishida says Japan and Germany share fundamental values and need to take global leadership.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

