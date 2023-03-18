Show You Care
Iowa State’s season ends after Toledo’s first round upset, the Cyclones fall 80-73

Toledo guard Khera Goss (22) battles for the ball with Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) and...
Toledo guard Khera Goss (22) battles for the ball with Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) and guard Emily Ryan (11) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - A fourth quarter comeback came up short, as 12th-seeded Toledo upset 5th-seeded Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 80-73.

In her final game of her career, Ashley Joens scored 23 points on 5-of-13 shooting, adding 13 rebounds.

Toledo was led by Quinesha Lockette, who had 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cyclones finishh the season 22-10 after winning the Big 12 Tournament. Championship.

