Iowa State’s season ends after Toledo’s first round upset, the Cyclones fall 80-73

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - A fourth quarter comeback came up short, as 12th-seeded Toledo upset 5th-seeded Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 80-73.

In her final game of her career, Ashley Joens scored 23 points on 5-of-13 shooting, adding 13 rebounds.

Toledo was led by Quinesha Lockette, who had 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cyclones finishh the season 22-10 after winning the Big 12 Tournament. Championship.

