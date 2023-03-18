A delicious and easy recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that’s easy to prep in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Salsa Verde Chicken Burritos
Makes 8 burritos
Total time: varies
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
- 1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- 1 cup salsa verde
- ¾ cup cooked brown rice
- 6 (10 inch) flour tortillas
Directions
- Combine chicken, beans, cheese, salsa and rice.
- Fill tortillas with chicken mixture and roll up, tucking in the sides as you go.
- To freeze: wrap individual burritos in plastic wrap and freeze in a large zip-top bag.
- To serve: reheat frozen burritos in the microwave (microwave times will vary; heat in 30 second intervals until burrito is warmed through). Alternatively, thaw burritos in the refrigerator overnight and reheat at 350°F for 10–15 minutes or until warmed through.
Nutrition information per serving: 424 calories; 13.1 g fat; 6.4 g saturated fat; 16.6 mg cholesterol; 936.9 mg sodium; 48.6 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 2.7 g sugar; 27.9 g protein
