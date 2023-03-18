Cold night again, but warmer air is on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will start to warm up as we finish up the weekend, especially during the work week.

Not before another quite chilly night as lows dip into the upper single digits and low 10s, with wind chills still near or below zero to start Sunday. Sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will help push highs back into the upper 30s for most.

Another boost to temperatures arrives on Monday for what might be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Showers move in late on Tuesday, heralding the arrival of multiple days of occasional rain chances.

Another precipitation chance arrives by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.