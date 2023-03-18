Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cold night again, but warmer air is on the way

Chilly temperatures likely overnight, but a warming trend begins Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will start to warm up as we finish up the weekend, especially during the work week.

Not before another quite chilly night as lows dip into the upper single digits and low 10s, with wind chills still near or below zero to start Sunday. Sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will help push highs back into the upper 30s for most.

Another boost to temperatures arrives on Monday for what might be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Showers move in late on Tuesday, heralding the arrival of multiple days of occasional rain chances.

Another precipitation chance arrives by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
Police investigating shooting at Marion bar
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at...
Spencer Lee pinned during NCAA Div. 1 championships
The House passed SF 482 Thursday, which prohibits people from entering a school restroom or...
LGBTQ students and advocacy groups react to the Iowa House passing transgender bathroom bill
It passed 57 to 39 with five Republicans joining Democrats in voting no.
Iowa ‘bathroom bill’ passes legislature, heads to Gov. Reynolds desk
Match Day at the University of Iowa (Photo by: Andi Lawerence)
‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

Latest News

Chilly temperatures expected again tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend
A very cold start to the weekend