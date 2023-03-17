Univ. of Iowa Hospitals to no longer require face masks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City says it will no longer require face masks for most at the hospital.

The hospital changed its policy as of March 8th.

Only those who have symptoms of a respiratory virus or employees who are unvaccinated still have to wear face masks.

The hospital notes face masks are still required in some places.

This includes the Operating Room, procedural areas, isolation, as well as safety and infection prevention protocols.

