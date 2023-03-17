Still cool and gusty this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No luck of the Irish here, the cold and wind stay with us for the evening. This has been the coldest St. Patrick’s Day since 1993 in eastern Iowa, factor in the wind and it has felt even colder!

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

TONIGHT Look for those strong northwest winds to still gust 25 mph or greater this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will back into the low teens overnight with wind chills dipping below zero. Bundle up if you plan to be out Saturday morning, it will be chilly by mid-March standards!

Forecast wind chills for early morning on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (KCRG)

THE WEEKEND Continued cold and wind are with us Saturday with highs in the mid 20s and winds still gusting over 30 mph for much of the day. Wind chills reach the teens at the warmest parts of the afternoon. A stray snowflake or two cannot be ruled out with the clouds and cold air in place. As we head into Sunday, the winds will back off and the sunshine returns. That will help us climb back into the mid and upper 30s.

It'll be a cold and windy one this weekend, particularly Saturday. (KCRG)

NEXT WEEK Spring officially begins Monday with the Spring Equinox at 4:24 pm. Temperatures follow suit as we hang in the upper 40s and 50s next week. The week begins with a mix of sun and clouds overhead but precipitation chances look to return by Tuesday night into Wednesday with the possibility of some thunderstorms by Thursday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

