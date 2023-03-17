State leaders approve Collins Aerospace expansion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved state incentives for the largest employer in Cedar Rapids during a meeting on Friday morning.

Collins Aerospace is set to expand operations to produce microchips and other commercial and defense market products.

The company wants to renovate one of its buildings between Collins Road and Blairs Ferry Road Northeast.

The project would cost $22 million, with $9.5 million going towards renovations, and $12.5 million going towards machinery and equipment.

Work is expected to start in April and end in January 2026.

Cedar Rapids city council approved about a million dollars in incentives on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.