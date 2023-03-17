Show You Care
St. Patrick’s Day cold rolls right into the weekend

Plan on a windy and cold St. Patrick's Day!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the coldest St. Patrick’s Day since 1993 for many of us as the cold winds continue to blow. Peak gusts overnight have been 40+ mph and we’ll look for those gusts to continue today. Plan on highs only into the upper 20s with a few lower 30s if we have luck on our side. Wind chills will be held down below 10 degrees this morning, then moderate to the lower and middle teens by this afternoon. At least we’ll get some sunshine out of the deal, which should largely take care of any dusting of snow you may have received last night.

Forecast wind chills for Friday, March 17th, 2023.
Forecast wind chills for Friday, March 17th, 2023.(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: The Arctic air will stick around. Plan on highs into the 20s Saturday with wind chills down below zero in the early morning. Sunday, the wind will be lighter and we should get back into the 30s. No precipitation is expected at this time aside from possibly a few flurries on Saturday afternoon.

It'll be a cold and windy one this weekend, particularly Saturday.
It'll be a cold and windy one this weekend, particularly Saturday.(KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: It’s simply March doing March things, where a nice rebound is likely. We should make a deep run into the 40s as early as Monday, then break 50 again toward the middle of the week. Rain chances will increase by Wednesday and Thursday.

