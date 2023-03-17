Show You Care
Raising Cane’s to open Cedar Rapids location Tuesday

Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's(Raising Restaurants, LLC / MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Raising Cane’s location is opening in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers, will open at 230 Collins Road Northeast next to Lindale Mall.

In a press release, restaurant staff said they’re planning some special opening day festivities, including a “Lucky 20″ drawing to give free food to 20 customers ages 13 and older for a year. Entries for the drawing will be taken from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. They’re also planning a T-shirt giveaway.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to take place at 9 a.m. on March 21. Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell is expected to be in attendance.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

