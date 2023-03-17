Show You Care
Pitt holds Iowa State to 22% shooting in 59-41 1st-round win

Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) scores as Iowa State's Hason Ward (24) looks on...
Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) scores as Iowa State's Hason Ward (24) looks on during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 13 points and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh held sixth-seeded Iowa State to 23% shooting in a 59-41 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Jamarius Burton added 11 points and Greg Elliott had 10 for coach Jeff Capel’s Panthers, who stormed to a 22-2 lead after Iowa State missed its first 11 shots. Things didn’t get much better for the Cyclones, who had three stretches in which they missed at least eight consecutive shots.

Pitt (24-11), which edged Mississippi State in the First Four, moves on to Sunday’s second-round game against third-seeded Xavier, which had to rally from 13 points down to beat No. 14 seed Kennesaw State.

Gabe Kalscheur and Jaren Holmes each had 12 points for Iowa State (19-14), which reached the Sweet 16 last year in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

