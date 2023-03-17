‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday was ‘Match Day’ for University of Iowa students at the Carver College of Medicine and around 150 students received envelopes containing their match results.

That means they’ll learn where they’re doing their residency training - a specialized program that new doctors complete after getting their medical degree.

The Senior Associate Dean for Medical Education says it’s one of the most important days for medical students.

Almost 30% of students stay in Iowa for their first year of postgraduate students, with most of them training at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

