Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students

This is the day students learn where they're doing their residency training- a specialized program that new doctors complete after getting their medical degree.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday was ‘Match Day’ for University of Iowa students at the Carver College of Medicine and around 150 students received envelopes containing their match results.

That means they’ll learn where they’re doing their residency training - a specialized program that new doctors complete after getting their medical degree.

The Senior Associate Dean for Medical Education says it’s one of the most important days for medical students.

Almost 30% of students stay in Iowa for their first year of postgraduate students, with most of them training at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It passed 57 to 39 with five Republicans joining Democrats in voting no.
Iowa ‘bathroom bill’ passes legislature, heads to Gov. Reynolds desk
(From Left to Right) Pierra Tanee Baugh, Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, and Qiuinyana Nare Jones
Two suspects charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting to be tried together
Authorities release name of woman killed in Poweshiek County crash
Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
The House passed SF 482 Thursday, which prohibits people from entering a school restroom or...
LGBTQ students and advocacy groups react to the Iowa House passing transgender bathroom bill

Latest News

Samantha Bevans
New trial date given to Samantha Bevans
The Grand River Center in Dubuque.
What new management of Dubuque’s Grand River Center Means
Randy Roland retires after 43 years
Captain Rowland retires after 43 years with Linn County Sheriff’s Office
Dubuque 'Brew Crawl'
Dubuque 'Brew Crawl' sales go to Boys and Girls Club