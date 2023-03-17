Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

Iowa City Police Department
Iowa City Police Department
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for information as they investigate an incident involving gunshots from earlier this week.

In a press release, police said they were called to the area of Pepper Drive and Sandusky Drive for a report of gunshots at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They later determined the shots were likely fired in the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue.

Police said they don’t believe anyone was injured in the shooting. They have not released any additional information regarding this incident.

Police said anyone with information about this incident, including anyone in the area with security cameras, should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be sent in using the P3 Tips app, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), or online at iccrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It passed 57 to 39 with five Republicans joining Democrats in voting no.
Iowa ‘bathroom bill’ passes legislature, heads to Gov. Reynolds desk
(From Left to Right) Pierra Tanee Baugh, Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, and Qiuinyana Nare Jones
Two suspects charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting to be tried together
Authorities release name of woman killed in Poweshiek County crash
Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
Ahead of the University of Iowa and Auburn NCAA tournament game, a local brewery was getting...
House Divided Beer to represent the Hawkeyes in national beer bracket

Latest News

Cedar Falls police make arrest after Thursday night car chase
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals to no longer require face masks
State leaders are set to meet to discuss possible state incentives for the largest employer in...
State leaders to consider incentives for Collins Aerospace expansion in Cedar Rapids
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City says it will no longer require face...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals to no longer require face masks