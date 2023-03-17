Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for information as they investigate an incident involving gunshots from earlier this week.

In a press release, police said they were called to the area of Pepper Drive and Sandusky Drive for a report of gunshots at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They later determined the shots were likely fired in the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue.

Police said they don’t believe anyone was injured in the shooting. They have not released any additional information regarding this incident.

Police said anyone with information about this incident, including anyone in the area with security cameras, should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be sent in using the P3 Tips app, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), or online at iccrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.