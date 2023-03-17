Show You Care
Cedar Falls police make arrest after Thursday night car chase

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a driver in Cedar Falls Thursday night after a car chase that went into Waterloo and then back to Cedar Falls again.

In a press release, police said the chase started at around 8:42 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Chandra Horton, refused to stop for a traffic violation near the intersection of Sunny Lane and Terrace Drive.

Police said Horton led them into Waterloo before returning to Cedar Falls.

The chase ended when Horton reportedly stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Ashworth Drive and Algonquin Drive.

Horton was arrested for eluding, numerous traffic violations and an outstanding warrant.

