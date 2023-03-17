Show You Care
Captain Rowland retires after 43 years with Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say it's unusual for an officer to serve with only one agency for that long.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office hosted a retirement reception for Captain Randy Roland for his last day of employment.

He was hired in 1980 as a deputy working in the jail. He’s also worked in the patrol division and finished his career as a civil division captain. Officials say it’s unusual for an officer to serve with only one agency for that long.

Rowland says he’s ready to start a different chapter in his life and that he’ll use the extra time for some of his hobbies - which including creating stain glass art.

