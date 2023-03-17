Captain Rowland retires after 43 years with Linn County Sheriff’s Office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office hosted a retirement reception for Captain Randy Roland for his last day of employment.

He was hired in 1980 as a deputy working in the jail. He’s also worked in the patrol division and finished his career as a civil division captain. Officials say it’s unusual for an officer to serve with only one agency for that long.

Rowland says he’s ready to start a different chapter in his life and that he’ll use the extra time for some of his hobbies - which including creating stain glass art.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.