Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Volcanic activity discovered on Venus

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.(NASA, JPL-CALTECH, CNN, NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have discovered new evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

NASA’s Magellan spacecraft captured images of the planet’s surface in the early 1900s and scientists looking back over the decades-old images spotted a volcanic vent.

They say it changed shape and got much bigger over the span of eight months.

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.

Venus is the closest planetary neighbor to Earth. It’s similar in both size and composition and it’s sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Norwalk woman and her father have been charged with first degree murder in the death of a...
Two from Norwalk charged with murder in baby’s death
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids looks to expand to add microchip production
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed

Latest News

A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks said to be working on rescue plan for First Republic
FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen tells Congress US banking system ‘remains sound’
Ryan Redington wins the 2023 Iditarod.
Grandson of Iditarod co-founder wins Alaska sled dog race