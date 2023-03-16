Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals no longer requiring face masks

As of March 8th, 2023, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics changed their previously...
As of March 8th, 2023, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics changed their previously required face mask policy to be optional for most employees, patients, and visitors.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As of March 8th, 2023, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics changed their previously required face mask policy to be optional for most employees, patients, and visitors.

Only those who have symptoms of a respiratory virus or employees who are unvaccinated are now required to still wear face masks. It should be noted that face masks remain required in places like the Operating Room, procedural areas, isolation, and for safety and safety and infection prevention protocols

For more information on the policy update, click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Norwalk woman and her father have been charged with first degree murder in the death of a...
Two from Norwalk charged with murder in baby’s death
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Dubuque crews respond to fire at manufacturing plant
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids looks to expand to add microchip production

Latest News

Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
Terry Bergen, Financial Wellness Center Manager at Horizons, joins us to talk about what to do...
How best to utilize your tax refund
Vice President Kamala Harris is making her first trip to Iowa since taking office.
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak with local leaders in Iowa
Actor/musician Creed Bratton performs at the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film...
‘The Office’ fan favorite Creed Bratton to bring comedy, music show to eastern Iowa