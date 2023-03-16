Univ. of Iowa Hospitals no longer requiring face masks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As of March 8th, 2023, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics changed their previously required face mask policy to be optional for most employees, patients, and visitors.

Only those who have symptoms of a respiratory virus or employees who are unvaccinated are now required to still wear face masks. It should be noted that face masks remain required in places like the Operating Room, procedural areas, isolation, and for safety and safety and infection prevention protocols

For more information on the policy update, click the link here.

