Two suspects charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting to be tried together

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of the three suspects charged in a deadly shooting last year in Cedar Rapids, will be tried together in the same trial.

Kazius Childress and Pierra Baugh each face several charges, including first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Court documents show the Linn County attorney asked to combine their cases, saying the two conspired to rob 19-year-old Cordal Lewis.

He died in the shooting in the 300 block of 31st Drive Southeast in January last year.

Court documents say Baugh searched and stole property from Lewis, while Childress assaulted and then shot and killed him.

Court documents say Baugh tried to avoid Childress’ arrest by telling police she didn’t know who killed Lewis.

Surveillance video shows her near Lewis and Childress at the time of the shooting.

A third suspect, Qiuinyana Jones, also faces charges. She is accused of driving the getaway car.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.