Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two suspects charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting to be tried together

Two of the three suspects charged in a deadly shooting last year in Cedar Rapids, will be tried together in the same trial.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of the three suspects charged in a deadly shooting last year in Cedar Rapids, will be tried together in the same trial.

Kazius Childress and Pierra Baugh each face several charges, including first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Court documents show the Linn County attorney asked to combine their cases, saying the two conspired to rob 19-year-old Cordal Lewis.

He died in the shooting in the 300 block of 31st Drive Southeast in January last year.

Court documents say Baugh searched and stole property from Lewis, while Childress assaulted and then shot and killed him.

Court documents say Baugh tried to avoid Childress’ arrest by telling police she didn’t know who killed Lewis.

Surveillance video shows her near Lewis and Childress at the time of the shooting.

A third suspect, Qiuinyana Jones, also faces charges. She is accused of driving the getaway car.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Norwalk woman and her father have been charged with first degree murder in the death of a...
Two from Norwalk charged with murder in baby’s death
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids looks to expand to add microchip production
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament

Latest News

Two of the three suspects charged in a deadly shooting last year in Cedar Rapids, will be tried...
Two suspects charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting to be tried together
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in...
Former Vice President Pence to speak in Des Moines Saturday
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, March 16th, 2023
Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1
Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1