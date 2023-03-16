Show You Care
Toddler revived with Narcan after fentanyl ingestion, police say

By Soyoung Kim and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after she ingested what officials believe is fentanyl. They had to use multiple doses of Narcan to revive her.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in Beaverton, Oregon. They say a man had stopped his car, looking for help for a 2-year-old girl.

Investigators confirm the toddler was unconscious when crews arrived and said they believe the child had taken fentanyl.

“She was unconscious, not breathing and did not have a pulse,” said Officer Matt Henderson, spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department. “After a few minutes of CPR and at least two doses of Narcan, the 2-year-old regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.”

Officers say the toddler was responsive on the way to the hospital.

Neighbors tell KPTV they heard chaos outside and that at least one neighbor tried to give the little girl CPR as they waited for help.

Restidents say they’re all hoping for the little girl’s full recovery.

“Hopefully, it won’t have a long-term effect,” said Deborah Foltyn, who lives nearby.

The Oregon Poison Center says of the more than 49,000 calls it received in 2021, 41% of those involved children 5 or under.

Authorities say one thing that makes fentanyl particularly dangerous is its deceptive appearance.

“One, it’s so lethal, and two, it can be so easily disguised in something that looks edible to a child,” Henderson said.

Police say this is an open investigation. They aren’t confirming exactly how the toddler got access to the drug but say arrests are pending.

