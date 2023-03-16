Show You Care
Rain moves in today, strong cold front hits tonight

Watch for some rain showers in the area today. Tonight, a strong arctic front blows through!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on some scattered showers to move across eastern Iowa today. Rainfall amounts overall look pretty light and high temperatures will stay into the 40s. As a strong cold front moves in tonight, there might be a trace of snow on the backside of the system, but nothing measurable is expected here.

STRONG COLD FRONT HITS TONIGHT WITH GUSTY WIND, SHARPLY COLDER AIR...

You’ll likely hear this one against the side of the house overnight as this sharp cold front moves through. We still expect wind gusts of 40+ mph tonight into tomorrow morning. This front is essentially securing the coldest St. Patrick’s Day in eastern Iowa since 1993 as highs remain generally in the 20s along with wind chills in the 0-10 range. Later tomorrow night into Saturday morning, wind chills may actually go below zero for a short time!

Hang on! A strong cold front hits us tonight, bringing windy conditions through Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND: While dry, aside from a few flurries Saturday, this weekend looks quite cold, particularly Saturday. Plan on highs in the 20s there, with widespread 30s coming for Sunday.

It'll be a cold and windy one this weekend, particularly Saturday.
NEXT WEEK: The simple explanation to this one is March, doing March things. We’ll see a nice rebound back to the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday and Tuesday. Some rain may be a possibility on either Wednesday or Thursday, possibly both. We’ll be able to clarify the timing better as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

