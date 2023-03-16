Show You Care
Iowa ‘bathroom bill’ passes legislature, heads to Gov. Reynolds desk

Iowa lawmakers in the house passed a bill that requires students at public schools to use bathrooms or locker rooms of their birth gender.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa lawmakers in the house passed a bill that requires students at public schools to use bathrooms or locker rooms of their birth gender.

It passed 57 to 39 with five Republicans joining Democrats in voting no.

Iowa Safe Schools, a nonprofit that was founded to address bullying of LGBTQ youth, says this law doesn’t just violate state and federal laws, it’s going to hurt transgender youth.

The bill had already passed in the Senate last week. It will now go to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

