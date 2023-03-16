Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Illinois man accused of killing estranged wife

Police arrested the suspect more than two weeks after his estranged wife was found shot to death in her home. (WGEM, QUINCY POLICE DEPT, BOBBIE TAUTE-HOWE, CNN)
By Makenzi Henderson, Dylan Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - An Illinois man is being held without bond on accusations he killed his estranged wife.

Police arrested 39-year-old Timothy Bliefnick on Monday, more than two weeks after his estranged wife, 41-year-old Rebecca “Becky” Bliefnick, was found shot to death Feb. 23 in her home in Quincy, Illinois.

The arrest came as a relief to Bobbie Taute-Howe, one of Rebecca Bliefnick’s closest friends, who still can’t believe her friend is dead.

“I still think that I’m going to wake up tomorrow to a text message,” she said, as she teared up. “I feel like this was an act of anger and jealousy.”

Timothy Bliefnick is charged with first-degree murder and home invasion. At a Tuesday court appearance, a judge denied him bond, WGEM reports.

His attorney, Casey Schnack, said a grand jury will review the case March 23. If it hands down an indictment, Timothy Bliefnick will return to court the next day for his arraignment, where he will plead not guilty.

“Given the circumstances of Becky’s death, it’s not surprising he was the No. 1 suspect or a suspect,” Schnack said. “He knows that there are a lot of people out here that are fighting for him, that are thinking about him and have his best interests in mind, so he’s trusting the process right now.”

Meanwhile, as Howe mourns, she remembers the time she spent with Rebecca Bliefnick. Together, they were nurses, workout buddies and moms. She describes her friend as “the mom you wanted to be.”

“Becky was such a great person and so loving and kind. Only a person that was truly selfish would have done this to her,” Taute-Howe said.

After Rebecca Bliefnick’s death, there are three boys who don’t have a mom. Taute-Howe is praying for justice for those boys and their mother.

“Just knowing that the boys get answers and have a safe and loving home will give her justice,” she said.

If convicted, Timothy Bliefnick could face life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

Latest News

Police arrested the suspect more than two weeks after his estranged wife was found shot to...
Man held without bond on murder charges in estranged wife's death
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
As officers were giving the teenage victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and...
‘It was horrible’: Teen saved from dog attack by neighbors
Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1
Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1